Kaduna protesters storm ICPC office, demand El-Rufai’s arrest over corruption allegations

The Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance, a civil society group, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to arrest and prosecute former Governor Nasir El-Rufai for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The group’s petition stems from a report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly which accuses El-Rufai and his officials of diverting N423 billion during his administration.

El-Rufai has challenged the report in court, arguing he was not given a fair hearing by the Assembly.

Undeterred, the Kaduna Citizens Watch marched and submitted a petition to the ICPC’s Kaduna office on Wednesday, demanding El-Rufai’s arrest and prosecution.

Victor Duniya, the group’s chairman, also revealed submitting a similar petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Duniya emphasised the importance of holding El-Rufai and his associates accountable, believing it will deter future corruption in the state.

He expressed confidence in the anti-graft agencies’ ability to investigate the allegations.

He said, “Yesterday, the 2nd of July 2024, we officially lodged petitions at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the zonal office of Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission Kaduna against the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-rufai, and many members of his administration that the Kaduna State House of Assembly ad hoc committee report on sourcing and usage of domestic loans from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2003 indicted.

“Holding the former governor and those that pillaged the treasury and shortchanged people’s interest accountable will deter other elected and appointed public officials from mindless looting of public treasury with impunity.

“We have absolute confidence in the capacity and determination of the anti-graft agencies in combating corruption in Nigeria.”

This action follows the Kaduna Assembly’s ad-hoc committee report on June 5th, which accused El-Rufai’s administration of misusing loans obtained between 2015 and 2023.