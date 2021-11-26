Kaduna lawmakers decry killings, kidnapping, others on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have decried the rising level of insecurity in the Abuja-Kaduna, leading to killings, Kidnappings and other heinous crimes.

The lawmakers under the auspices of the Kaduna Caucus in the House made their feelings known at a press conference in Abuja, calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the security threats on the road.

Speaking on behalf of the Caucus, Garba Datti said the state of insecurity in the country has severely affected travel on Nigerian roads, forcing travellers to opt for other means of transportation that are inconvenient to them.

Datti said: “Not so long ago, there were incessant incidents of banditry along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and measures were taken that appeared to have minimised the threat on that stretch of road. It was hoped that that would be the beginning of the end of the challenge of insecurity on our roads as it affected the entire country. Sadly, this has not been the case.

“Instead the phenomenon of banditry has steadily and increasingly found its way back to the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Read also: Insecurity: Presidential panel seeks Reps’ support for defence, armed forces reforms

The last five days have witnessed deplorable and lamentable peaks as a spate of attacks, killings, abductions, kidnappings and robberies has engulfed the highway, resulting in a crisis of frightening and calamitous proportions.

“This seemingly underestimated onslaught on our individual, collective and national security has continued unabated in spite of its seeming predictability. It is obvious that this should not be the case.”

He expressed worry that the sad consequence of the state of affairs is that the nation and Nigerians have lost a lot in human lives, financial resources, human dignity and citizen confidence in the nation

The lawmaker called on the relevant security agencies to urgently and without further delay, collaborate to put an end to the nefarious and despicable activities of the criminals and secure the Abuja-Kaduna highway.