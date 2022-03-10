Justice Christopher, ex-Super Eagles player is dead

Justice Christopher, a former Super Eagles midfielder is dead. Christopher, who made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles between 2001 and 2002 died on Wednesday at the age of 40years.

The former national ex-footballer was a participant at South Korea- Japan 2002 FIFA World Cup, playing in all three games before the team’s group-stage elimination.

Christopher, who was born in Jos, started his professional career in Nigeria with Katsina United before moving over to Sharks of Port Harcourt and Bendel Insurance of Benin.

Christopher also spent a significant part of his playing career at Nasarawa United and retired in 2012.

The ex-Royal Antwerp of Belgium star died in his hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

According to a tweet by Andrew Randa, a journalist, the former Super Eagles midfielder passed away in Jos on Wednesday. The cause of Christopher’s death is yet to be made known.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the ex-footballer.

Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s director of communications in a statement said the federation was pained at the death of Christopher who represented Nigeria at youth and senior levels.

“This is devastating. Justice Christopher was young and full of life. His death is a thing of deep sorrow here at the NFF and the entire Nigeria Football ambiance.

“There was no report that he was ill. We are stunned to hear of his death.

“We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family that he has left behind,” Olajire said.