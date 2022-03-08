FG redeems 28-yr pledge, allocates houses to 1994 Super Eagles

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles in their various states, thereby fulfilling a pledge made to them 28 years ago by the then Federal Government.

President Buhari stated this in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Monday, March 7, 2022, during the commissioning of the completed homes under the administration’s National Housing Programme initiative.

The commissioning was the first in the series of formal commissioning lined up to take place in 34 states of the federation where Phase I of the houses has been completed.

Represented by the minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Muhammed Abdullahi, President Buhari described the completion of the housing projects as a fulfillment of the promise of change that was made to the people by his administration.

The President also praised the Nasarawa State government for providing the land for the project, describing it as one of the developmental possibilities that intergovernmental collaboration can produce.

Accordingly, he said that the provision of the housing estates across the country was informed by the government’s desire to achieve one of its primary objectives which is to improve the human condition.

Read also: How much is Chelsea really worth?

The President said that the housing projects provided contracts for the Micro, Small and Medium businessmen and women who provided employment for people through the engagement of skilled and unskilled workers thereby unleashing a value chain of economic activities that have made a positive impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to moving towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed,” he said.

At the event, Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa State governor, represented by Muhammed Idris, his commissioner of works, described the construction of the housing estate as a landmark achievement of the Federal Government in its effort to provide affordable and conducive accommodation for Nigerians.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the various federal projects undertaken through the federal ministry of works and housing.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of Works and Housing, represented by the director of public building and housing, Solomon Labafilo, stated that as the end of President Buhari’s tenure draws near, Nigerians will witness a season of completion when many projects will start to bear fruit.

He explained that 76 housing units under Phase 1 have been completed in Nasarawa State comprising 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units.

Fashola said, “In terms of design, this project is the outcome of a national survey conducted by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desire.”

He explained that the survey revealed a preference for bungalows in Northern Nigeria and flats in Southern Nigeria, adding that the survey also showed the need for space which is why the one-bedroom units are 60 -70 square metres, two-bedroom units 76 – 103 square metres and three-bedroom units have 110 – 137 square metres.

Fashola said the housing units were offered to the public through the National Housing Portal at https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ to ensure that interested buyers were not inhibited by any artificial obstacle and allocations made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first-come- first-served basis.