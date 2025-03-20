Gunmen have killed Muhammad Adamu, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo the Plateau State Chairman of MACBAN who confirmed the killing to Journalists in Jos said the

incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Adamu was attacked by unidentified assailants at his home, shortly after breaking his fast.

He said the gunmen shot him multiple times, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The chairman of the group condemned the attack and called for swift action from security agencies. He expressed his outrage over the tragedy and urged the authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Babayo emphasized the need to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice for their heinous actions.

“This is an unfortunate situation. We call on security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind this heinous act so that they will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Efforts to reach Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Command, for comments were unsuccessful as his phone number was unreachable at the time of filing this report.

