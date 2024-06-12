June 12: Ex-Parliamentarian calls for reform in Nigeria

Mathias Adum, a former member of the House of Representatives, has called for total reformation of Nigeria’s electoral system for the citizens to enjoy full democracy.

Adum, who is currently the Principal Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, made this known while speaking to journalists on the 25th democracy anniversary in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the survival of Nigeria is more important than any individual therefore all hands must be on deck in other to get Nigeria’s democracy right.

He further advised the Nigerian government to think towards reducing the salaries of political office holders and increasing that of civil servants to enable them to put in their best.

He expressed disappointment over the sudden crumbling education sector, subsisting insecurity and dwindling economy, adding that Nigeria was the envy of other West African countries.

“This is a time Nigeria will get it right. There must be a reform in our electoral process; there must be a reform in our democratic engagement, the reform should happen now. The national assembly is best seated to do it. Tinubu is best seated to do it because he is a man who has courage; he has taken a bold step to reform the economic sector. I believe he will do the same in our electoral process.

“For me, we have not gotten it right. I am not talking as a government person, I am talking from my small corner. We have not gotten it right. I believe Tinubu is a man who will get everything done. If we fail now, we will never get it right.

“Tinubu has been in the national assembly, he was in the senate. Akpabio has been in the federal executive. Tnubu has worked in the executive and he has fought and conquered by winning this election, let him bring the best reform.

“Nigeria is more important than an individual. The survival of this country is more important than any individual. Why does insecurity exist in this country, for any reason? Why must education crumble before us? Why is it that our economy has gone down the drain? Why? Nigeria of every other state.

“Have you gone to other West African countries? Places like Niger and Chad. What do they have to offer? Do you know the enormous resources we are having? Both human resources and natural resources. God has blessed this country.

“If all of us should put hands together, Nigeria will be the envy of other countries. It was like that before the war in the middle of the seventies and eighties. Nigeria was a celebrity in the whole continent. Look at the industries that have folded up. Look at them why.

“We have to go back to the drawing board. It is not a matter of one person. There must be reform. Revolution is not carried out by one person. It is by a group of people. Not by violent revolution. We have to put on our thinking cap and reform this country for the benefit of all of us.

“Tinubu has been listening to the voice of people. Whenever he makes a wrong decision and you shout, he will drop it down. Do not give a gap. If you give gap now evil will strive. Give us good advice, including those of us who are in government. If you give us good advice and we do not listen, it means we are prepared for bad leadership.

“I want to tell you that the journey is still very far. We have to walk the journey so that we will get to the promised land. Put them together, you will know my voice that I am not the happiest person in what I am seeing. Instead of not adding money to civil servants, reduce our allowances. Politicians, reduce our own to argue their own so that everyone will be happy.

“Yes. Don’t say we are not paid fat salaries. We are paid. I do not belong to those people who say we are not paid fat salaries. So, increase the salaries of civil servants and reduce our own. Because you cannot increase your own and think their own will decrease.

“Reduce the salaries of political office holders and increase that of civil servants so that they will put in their best. There is no government without bureaucracy. It doesn’t work. Every group is very important. So, the cost of governance has to come down. They gave me an orderly and I rejected it. I do not need all those paraphernalia of office”, he stated.