JUNE 12: CSOs, others call on Tinubu to reject World Bank, IMF interference, stage peaceful procession in Osun

Members of various pressure, advocacy and Human Rights groups under the umbrella of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reject the overt influence of international institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on his administration.

The coalition, made the call on Wednesday, during a peaceful procession to mark the 31st anniversary of June 12 (Democracy Day).

According to them, the administration of President Tinubu, through its World Bank and IMF teleguided economic policies has continued to unleash hardship on Nigerians.

Comrade Waheed Lawal, chairman of Osun Civil Societies Coalition, who spoke with journalists during the procession at Olaiya, in Osogbo, stated further that the worst of the agonies is the ongoing food crisis where staple foods have been priced out of the reach of the common people.

According to him, “Currently, Nigerians are going through worsening economic hardship that is creating more poverty and penury. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through its World Bank and IMF teleguided economic policies has continued to unleash hardship on Nigerians.

“The removal of subsidy, increment in electricity tariff and devaluation of Naira have cast a shadow over the economic stability of Nigeria; and this is hampering productivity and killing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, taking away the purchasing power of the Nigerian people, creating hunger, starvation and skyrocketing foodstuffs and essential commodities prices, among other woes.

“It is now clear that no political party or political actor of even the best substance can deliver any change, so long as the erroneous warped system remains in place. It has gone beyond the issue of personal integrity or sincerity of good intention or EMILOKAN mantra. Our present system is corrupt and our institutions are weak.

“We are using this June 12 occasion to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to descend from the ladder of the World Bank, IMF and other international institutions influencing his government. Mr President, please save the country and Nigerians from the unleashed hunger and poverty.

“We demand an egalitarian society, where equity, fairness and prosperity for all is guaranteed.”