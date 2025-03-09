Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is reinforcing its regional expansion strategy, aiming to solidify its presence across West Africa’s construction sector.

Speaking at the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Jochen Stolle, the company’s director of Corporate Development, expressed confidence in Julius Berger’s growing footprint in the region. He highlighted the advantages of doing business in Francophone West Africa, emphasising economic stability and shared currency benefits.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines, Stolle said, “I see Julius Berger as one of the big players coming out of this region in the future. The sponsorship for Julius Berger is very important. We attended this conference last year, and now it is coming to Benin Republic. It is a story that we have to pick up.

“Let us interact with other agencies, let us interact with other government bodies in all the West African countries that are in the focus of Julius Berger. Let us do the first step here, introduce us to the people, and develop anything that is coming out of it.

“I think the Francophone region of Africa has the greatest advantage; they have the common currency; they have a stable currency. This will also give Julius Berger the trust and the face is good development in this region.”

Pascal Lorot, president of Choiseul Africa, who also spoke, underscored Benin’s rising profile in the region, stating that Benin today embodies an ambitious Africa that is firmly focused on the future. He added that its stability, modern infrastructure, and strategic positioning, stands it out as a market of opportunities and expertise, as well as a key hub for regional economic exchanges.

“Hosting the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou is a recognition of Benin’s central role in driving growth and fostering cooperation in West Africa,” he said.

For Christophe Fierens, Julius Berger’s Regional Representative in Cotonou, with over 10 years of expertise, Choiseul Africa has been instrumental in highlighting attractive economic hubs across the African continent. He said that the host country, Benin Republic, which is undergoing a remarkable transformation, has now established itself as an attractive hub for investors and a key player in regional trade.

On Julius Berger’s operations in Benin, Fierens noted key differences from Nigeria. “Operating in Benin has required a shift in approach. As a company with strong roots in Nigeria, we’ve had to adapt to the nuances of the Francophone business environment—navigating regulatory processes, understanding administrative expectations, and ensuring seamless operations. We’ve gained valuable insights and are now fully aligned with how things work here.

“With the second project now being undertaken, things are getting better. We now know what to do, what not to do. The feedback has been valuable. Julius Berger originates from Germany in the 1900s, and since then, we have had very strict and rigorous procedures.

“I believe we are helping to raise standards, especially in this regard. The reputation we have built is very strong. Many people now want to work with us, and now that the project has started, we are visible everywhere in Benin. This brings a significant advantage for other projects as well. Another thing is that the country is very welcoming. The local workforce we find here is of good quality,” he said.

In his remarks, Romuald Wadagni, Benin’s Minister of Economy and Finance stated that the summit is fully aligned with the company’s ambition for the structural transformation of Benin, driven by world-class infrastructure and major initiatives that are redefining economic paradigms across all key sectors.

“This event provides an opportunity to share our vision of inclusive, innovative, and sustainable development while strengthening Benin’s strategic role at the heart of regional and international exchanges,” he said.

