Julius Berger, AFEME partner to close skill gaps in engineering

Julius Berger Nigeria and the Armed Forces Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Mechatronic School (AFEME) have partnered to address skill gaps in Nigeria’s engineering sector and foster a collaborative environment for industrial advancement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently signified a collaborative commitment to train personnel and students in the industry.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Mohammed Idris, head of AFEME Mechatronics School and host of the event, said it signified a mileage in the company’s consistency of purpose and proactive contribution to the country’s industrial and technological development.

“This alliance is important since it will foster a skilled workforce in the field of mechatronics, aligning with the ever-evolving demands of the industry; and contributing significantly to the growth and advancement of the mechatronics sector in Nigeria,” Idris stated.

He noted that the emerging shared vision for the future would bring about a competent, innovative, and adaptable workforce, as he congratulated the school and Julius Berger for the bold step towards shaping the future of education and professionalism in Nigeria.

He also lauded the partnership as a testament to Julius Berger’s dedication to the nation’s industrial and technological advancement.

He emphasised the importance of nurturing a skilled workforce in the field of mechatronics to meet the evolving demands of the industry and propel Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Francois Roos, head of Julius Berger’s plant and equipment department, underscored the company’s proactive approach to capacity development, stressing the need to equip young minds for the future.

Roos highlighted the significance of training individuals not only for present needs but also to ensure a smooth transition into the technologically advanced tomorrow.

Echoing Roos’ sentiments, Frank Abel, who represented the German Technical Advisory Group, emphasised the role of industry representatives like Julius Berger in shaping comprehensive development plans. He envisioned a robust cooperation that would enhance Nigeria’s industrial landscape and elevate industry standards.

Looking ahead, Roos discussed the evolving nature of automotive technology, emphasizing the transition from traditional mechanics to highly skilled technicians capable of navigating advanced systems.

He cited the importance of continuous training and quoted Richard Branson to emphasise the consequences of neglecting workforce development.

Femi Ojomo, Julius Berger’s human resource manager, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to drive transformative change. He reaffirmed Julius Berger’s commitment to supporting AFEME’s vision and pledged continued collaboration towards mutual growth and development.