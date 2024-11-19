Judicial reform is at the heart of Tinubu’s administration – Fagbemi

Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Lateef Fagbemi SAN, the minister of Justice and attorney general of the federation said Tuesday that the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s developmental blueprint.

Fagbemi stated this at the opening ceremony of a 3- day conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams( JSRTs) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The conference was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice with the support of the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme of the International IDEA.

Fagbemi explained that, “as you are aware, the reform of the justice sector is at the heart of this administration’s developmental blueprint. You may recall that one of the cardinal items on our Renewed Hope Agenda as an administration is to drive judicial reforms to achieve sustainable socio-economic growth and investment, facilitated by rule of law, and to address the challenges militating against the administration of justice in our country.

“The pursuit of justice lies at the heart of Nigerians collective aspirations for a fair and equitable society. It is a fundamental pillar upon which the rule of law rests, and it is essential for the maintenance of peace, stability, and social cohesion.

“However, as we gather here today, we do so against the backdrop of persistent challenges that continue to hinder the effectiveness and accessibility of our justice system.”

He restated the commitment of the federal government towards addressing challenges in the justice system, through strategic policies and other mechanisms that will have direct impact in improving democratic norms, the rule of law, access to justice and minimum standards for the enforcement of human rights.

He added that the government has undertaken some reformative initiatives that drive critical reforms in the justice sector.

