Jubilation in Aba as Geometric power turns on turbine

As President Bola Tinubu prepare to commission the Geometric Power plant in Aba tomorrow, Turbine 3 was turned on at 3.39am on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

This led to massive jubilation by Geometric Power engineers and their foreign counterparts. They were joined by the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday.

The 181-megawatt Geometric Power plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba in Abia State will be commissioned on Monday, February 26, 2024, according to a statement by the company’s management issued just now.

The plant was originally scheduled for inauguration on Saturday, February 24, by President Bola Tinubu.

The new date was chosen by The Presidency in Abuja due to what insider sources described as unexpected developments.

The president will commission the 188-MW thermal plant alongside Aba Power Ltd which will take electricity from the new plant and supply to nine of the 17 local government areas in Abia State.

Described as the biggest investment in the Southeast, Geometric Power has spent some $800 million dollars on its integrated power project, which includes building a 27-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Owaza in Ukwa west LGA in Abia State to the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba.