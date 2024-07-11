Jubilation as Nigerians hail Supreme Court’s judgement on LG autonomy

…Soludo, Daniel, others commend Tinubu

Nigerians across different political and ethnic divides have hailed the Supreme Court of Nigeria on its landmark judgement on Local Government autonomy, especially financial autonomy granted the 774 Local Government Councils on Thursday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that Justice Emmanuel Agim-led Supreme Court Justices delivered a judgement on Thursday in a suit filed by the Federal Government against the Governments of the 36 States, seeking full autonomy for 774 Local Government Councils in the Country as the Supreme Court held that LG allocations should no longer be paid through the States’ Governments.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State applauded the judgement of the Supreme Court. He however blamed lingering litigation for frustrating plans to conduct Council elections in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo submitted that the Supreme Court is the final authority, saying “as a Democrat, I believe in the rule of law. You know that once the Supreme Court has spoken it has spoken.”

Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State and the Senator, representing Ogun East Senatorial District, said “this constitutional resolution is long overdue because the local government administration is closest to the grassroots and they should have the capacity to impact directly on the lives of the people through the initiation of life-changing programs and projects.”

In Abia, Aba residents celebrated the Supreme Court judgement, which granted autonomy to the Local Government, as the third tier of Government.

Obinna Nwagbara, a civil rights activist and social commentator, described the judgement as a step in the right direction and the best thing that had happened to Nigeria’s Democracy since governors usurped the powers of Local Governments.

For Goodluck Ibem, president general, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the Supreme Court judgement on Local Governlent Autonomy, would deepen democracy in the Country, but he warned Local Government chairmen not to allow themselves to be intimidated governors to handover people’s funds to them.

For Osun, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, described the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the Local Government’s financial autonomy as a welcome development.

Sarafa Awotunde, the chairman of ALGON in Osun State said the Association was happy with the judgment, noting that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State is always interested in what will bring developments to all the Local Government Councils in the State.

The Benue State Local Government staff burst into joyous mood as news of the judgment spread with Local Government workers and officials celebrating their newfound autonomy.

Dennis Akura, Adviser to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, said

“the State, governor, government and her people celebrate a visionary leader, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the victory he has once again obtained for the masses. It is a great victory indeed and it goes to show how important the ordinary man on the street, the last man down the line is important to him and his administration”

In Kwara, Aliyu Musa, Public Commentator, said, “the Supreme Court judgement on LG autonomy is big relief and highly welcome development in every sense, just as Adeola Adeyanju, the Public Affairs Analyst, submitted that, “as regards today’s judgment, on Local Government autonomy is not unexpected, they have taken a good step.”

In Anambra, Afam Ogene, Leader of Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, hailed the Supreme Court judgement granting financial autonomy to the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria.

“This decision will empower grassroots development and bolster the integrity of local governance, marking a substantial step forward for Nigeria’s democratic journey,” Ogene said.

The Young Farmers Association Ukpo Dunukofia Chapter in the State also celebrated a landmark victory for democracy and grassroots development, as the supreme court rules in favour of financial autonomy for local governments system in Nigeria.

Onyeka Igbomoji, Chairman/Coordinator of the Association in the area, expressed gratitude to God as it marked a turning point to the local government system. “This judgment is a triumph of justice and a testament to the power of progressive governance,” he said.

Jubilation hit Plateau State as news of the ruling spread, with local government workers and officials celebrating their newfound autonomy.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is a significant victory for local government autonomy and a major blow to the governors’ grip on power”; declared a staff of Jos south local government which did not want his name in print.

Speaking to BusinessDay on the judgment in Jos, a Staff of Mangu local government, who also pleaded anonymity,.said “Supreme Court’s judgment sets a precedent for future cases involving local government autonomy and financial independence.

Reacting to the judgement, Elijah John, a professor at the University of Uyo, described it as a welcome development, but noted however that steps should be taken to check the excesses of local government administrators by strengthening the Country’s institutions

The major problem in the country is that our institutions are weak. Until our institutions are strengthened, it is a long way to real development, it is a welcome development and it means well for the economy. How equipped are the councillors to checkmate the excess of the local government chairmen?”

It is a welcome development but the challenge here is that there will be no way to checkmate the excess of local government administrators,

Also reacting, Jephthah Nathaniel, a youth activist in Onna Local Government,.described the ruling as being important, saying it had long been overdue. He added there should be financial accountability and prudence in the management of financial resources by the local government councils.

Speaking on the same vein, Charless Obot, a professor of broadcast journalism, said it was long overdue, describing it as result-oriented.

Obot suggested that with the financial autonomy granted to Local Government Councils, Local Government Councils’ elections should be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the States’ Electoral Commissions should be disbanded forthwith.