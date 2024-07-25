Jos: Foundation takes to streets to raise awareness on building collapse

A non-governmental organization, Ike Odoeme Foundation, on Thursday organised a street procession in Jos to sensitise the public on building collapse and its prevention.

The foundation’s program manager, Suzie Agas, said the event aimed to enlighten and encourage the public to take action against building collapse.

Agas revealed that the foundation had visited victims of the recent Saint Academy Jos school building collapse in hospitals, showing their support.

Salome Pam, a civil Engineer commended the foundation’s efforts, stating that the tragedy was avoidable if professionals were involved in the construction.

Pam advised parents to pay attention to their children’s complaints, citing that many students had raised concerns about the school’s structure before its collapse.

The engineer emphasized the need for professionals to be engaged in building construction, adhering to specific criteria and specifications.

She called on the public and the Ministry of Education to ensure integrity tests are carried out on schools before licensing.

“When we visited the Nigerian Society of Engineers, we noticed numerous structural issues. The foundation of this school is not appropriate for the soil type in this area, nor is it suitable for a two-story building.

“When professionals are involved, specific criteria and specifications must be adhered to.

“We urge agencies to go beyond merely approving projects to ensure that at every stage of critical structural elements, there should be inspection provisions.

“In Nigeria, we often see clients disregarding approved plans to cut costs, leading to tragedies. If we continue this way, we will continue to face avoidable deaths and injuries,” she said.

Sarah Dalut, on her part, urged the public to be their neighbour’s keeper, speaking out against hazards and guiding each other.

Christiana Dazon of the Victoria Rhema Family Foundation appealed to the government to support children, especially those affected by the building collapse.

BusinessDay reports that The Ike Odoeme Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to supporting those in need, visiting and donating cash assistance to building collapse victims.