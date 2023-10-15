JOOPSA empowers Edo public servants with change management training

The Edo State Government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has embarked on several ground breaking reforms such as e-governance to improve transparency and service delivery.

The technological changes, such as paperless government operations and massive culture shifts, are being pursued with continuous training to ensure that the civil/public servants understand the reasons for the ongoing reforms and their role in ensuring that the present gains are sustained way into the future.

For Edo workers to truly drive the transformation process, they must possess a strong understanding of change management principles.

Consequently, the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) embarked on a 3-day Change Management Training for Public Servants from grade Level 08-16. The modules were carefully curated to reflect the nuanced nature of the service, equipping public servants with the necessary tools to drive change.

The Director General of JOOPSA, Imuwahen Ajoonu, a Change Management expert, said: “An understanding of the theories of Change Management, will equip Public Servants with the skills, knowledge and abilities required to become effective change champions and leaders. They would be able to diagnose the obstacles to effective change management and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing institutional reforms. By providing our public servants with this comprehensive change management training, we are investing in their ability to lead change effectively, improve service delivery, and ultimately enhance the lives of the Edo people.”

Highlights of the training programme include positive feedback from participants. Desmond Enabulele, a public servant, noted that, “the change management training has transformed the way I approach my work. I used to view change as a threat, but now, I see it as a chance to make a positive impact.”

The change management training programme for public servants is a significant step towards building a more agile, responsive, resilient and effective public service, that can respond to some of the most complex challenges facing our nation today.