Jonny Baxter appointed as new UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos

The British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on Monday announced the appointment of Jonny Baxter as the new British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in the state.

Baxter steps into the role, succeeding Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE, who has successfully served three years as Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, as stated by the consulate.

He is described as a skilled diplomat with a wealth of experience gained from his work across various regions of the world.

“Prior to becoming the British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, he served as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan from January 2021–July 2023 and Deputy Director, Finance and Performance Department at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) (then DFID) from 2018–2020,” the statement read.

He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID). These included running the Human Development Department from 2017-2018, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State from 2014-2016, and head of the Higher Education Taskforce Secretariat from 2013-2014 all at the DFID Headquarters, London.

Prior to these roles Jonny did postings in Sudan, Iraq, Guyana and Tanzania.

To mark his arrival Jonny Baxter said:

“I am excited about this new role and I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society, to do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the already impressive partnerships between the people and institutions of both our countries.”