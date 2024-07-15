Johnvents Group appoints three new board members

Johnvents Group has appointed three new board of directors as non-executive directors across the businesses to propel growth and development of the firm.

John Alamu, the group managing director, Johnvents Group, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure said their appointment, is aimed at positioning the Johnvents group for accelerated growth and to further enhance its market presence.

According to him, the new members are Ayo Akinola, Peter Van Den Hengel, and Folake Samuel – a professor who were appointed as non-executive directors of the company.

He said the collective expertise and experience of the new board members, working with the old members of the Board will be instrumental to guiding the company to new heights of success.

Alamu said; “We are delighted to welcome Ayo Akinola, Peter Van Den Hengel, and Professor Folake Samuel to the Board of Johnvents. Their diverse backgrounds, proven track records, and shared passion for excellence will be a tremendous asset to Johnvents Group as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Coincidentally, we just operationalised our global trading business with over 15 origin and destination countries by setting up an international subsidiary in the UAE, Johnvents Industries DMCC.

“We are confident that their appointment will provide an additional layer of leadership and guidance which will be instrumental in propelling Johnvents into higher heights of success while fostering a more sustainable and inclusive future for the African agribusiness sector.”

He said; “Ayo Akinola, a renowned advocate for agri-entrepreneurship and socially inclusive agribusiness in Africa, joins the board of Johnvents Foods Limited with a wealth of expertise.

“His deep understanding of underserved communities, financial acumen, and commitment to sustainability perfectly align with Johnvents Foods’ mission of ensuring unforgettable food experiences, contributing to food security, and empowering local communities through agri-entrepreneurship.

“Akinola’s appointment is poised to propel Johnvents Foods’ expansion plans and solidify its impact on African food security.

According to him, “Professor Folake Samuel, a distinguished expert in public health nutrition, brings invaluable insights derived from her extensive research collaborations.

“Her expertise in food safety awareness and nutrition will guide Johnvents Group in maintaining its operations’ highest standards of food safety and nutritional quality.

“Also, Peter Van Den Hengel, a seasoned commodity trader with extensive knowledge of the cocoa market, brings a wealth of experience in trading and risk management. His understanding of market dynamics and risk mitigation strategies will be instrumental in guiding Johnvents Group’s operations within the global cocoa industry.