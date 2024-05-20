Johnvents, Nigeria’s agribusiness firm, launches commodities trading subsidiary in UAE

Sanjay Purohit, the head of business at Johnvents Industries, an agribusiness and manufacturing firm, says the company has launched its global commodities trading subsidiary in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Purohit, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said the development was part of strategic expansion of the company in its mission to transform agricultural and economic development on a global scale.

“Johnvents Industries, a leading African agribusiness in cocoa processing and export, DMCC operates as the international trading subsidiary of Johnvents Group, specializing in sourcing and trading premium agricultural commodities.

“This is across over 20 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe while the organization remains dedicated to promoting responsible farming practices and sustainable sourcing throughout our operations.

“Johnvents Industries DMCC commodities portfolio includes soybeans, soybean oil, palm oil, sesame seeds, rubber, cocoa-based products, and more.

“With origin countries primarily in Africa, Johnvents Industries DMCC operates a global network, serving customers worldwide”, he said.

Speaking on the new development, John Alamu, the Founder and Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, said that the launch of Johnvents Industries DMCC, signified a commitment to expanding access to premium agricultural commodities for global markets.

He stressed that the development was a testament of the company’s commitment towards its strategic growth objectives, and to grow beyond Africa but across the globe

He said the presence of the organization would not only aid the promotion of sustainable farming practices, but it would help to connect farmers with broader opportunities.

“Our presence in the UAE allows us to leverage a strategic location and robust infrastructure to expand our reach and impact.

“We are constantly thinking of ways to achieve our vision of transforming the agribusiness landscape to drive economic prosperity in Africa and beyond and this move is in service of that goal.

“With origin countries mainly in Africa, Johnvents DMCC was set up to operate a global aggregation network connecting farmers and critical output to broader opportunities for greater value”, he said.