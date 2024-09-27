Johannesburg and 9 other best cities for food in 2024

Food connects cultures, traditions, and experiences across the world. Certain cities are known not only for their landmarks but for their rich culinary scenes that reflect local culture.

From street markets to upscale restaurants, these cities offer a wide variety of flavours and dining experiences. Each destination presents a unique story through its food, turning travel into an opportunity to discover new tastes.

Whether it’s the flavours of Mumbai or the seafood dishes of Lima, the world is filled with culinary treasures waiting to be explored.

According to Time Out here are the top ten world best cities for food in 2024

1. Naples, Italy

If pizza has a capital, it’s undoubtedly Naples. This southern Italian city is the birthplace of Neapolitan pizza, with its signature soft, chewy crust, simple tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Aside from pizza, Naples offers hearty dishes such as Ragù Napoletano, a slow-simmered meat sauce, and seafood specialities like Spaghetti alle Vongole (spaghetti with clams). Street food is also king here—look for sfogliatella, a crispy, layered pastry filled with sweet ricotta.

2. Johannesburg, South Africa: A Fusion of Cultures and Flavours

Johannesburg’s food scene is a reflection of its multicultural identity. South Africa’s largest city offers a unique mix of African, European, and Asian flavours. Local favourites like bunny chow (hollowed-out bread filled with curry) showcase the city’s Indian influence, while braai, the South African barbecue tradition, unites people over sizzling meats like boerewors (sausages) and steak. Johannesburg’s buzzing markets, such as Neighbourhoods Market, offer everything from traditional pap (maize porridge) to avant-garde dishes crafted by up-and-coming chefs. The city’s dynamic mix of street food and high-end restaurants highlights its diverse culinary heritage.

3. Lima, Peru: The Birthplace of New World Cuisine

Lima has emerged as a global food capital, thanks to the rise of Peruvian cuisine on the international stage. At the heart of Lima’s culinary fame is ceviche, the national dish featuring fresh fish marinated in lime juice and chilli peppers. Lima’s access to the Pacific Ocean allows it to boast an impressive array of seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. Restaurants like Central and Maido, often ranked among the best in the world, push the boundaries of Peruvian gastronomy, blending traditional flavours with modern techniques. The fusion of Japanese, Spanish, and indigenous cuisines makes Lima a must-visit city for food lovers.

4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: The Street Food Capital

In the lively streets of Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), the scent of sizzling food fills the air at every corner. Known for its vibrant street food culture, this city offers dishes that are both affordable and packed with flavour. The iconic pho (a fragrant noodle soup) is a breakfast staple, while banh mi (a Vietnamese baguette sandwich) showcases the fusion of French and Vietnamese influences. With food stalls on virtually every block, offering dishes like goi cuon (spring rolls) and com tam (broken rice with grilled pork), Ho Chi Minh City is a paradise for adventurous foodies seeking authentic Vietnamese flavours.

5. Beijing, China: A Taste of Imperial Tradition

Beijing’s culinary scene is deeply rooted in centuries of Chinese history, drawing from imperial banquets and street food traditions alike. The city’s most famous dish, Peking duck, dates back to the Ming Dynasty and is known for its crispy skin and rich flavour, often enjoyed with thin pancakes and sweet bean sauce. Street foods like jianbing (savoury crepes) and baozi (steamed buns) are perfect for quick bites. Beijing’s food culture extends beyond its classic dishes, as its upscale restaurants offer everything from hotpot to northern Chinese delicacies, reflecting the capital’s evolving taste for both tradition and innovation.

6. Bangkok, Thailand: A Symphony of Sweet, Sour, Spicy, and Savory

Bangkok is one of the most exciting food cities in the world, where every meal is an adventure in bold flavours. Known for its street food, Bangkok offers everything from the famous pad Thai to fiery som tam (papaya salad). Street markets like Or Tor Kor and the iconic floating markets are bustling with vendors selling dishes like mango sticky rice, tom yum (spicy shrimp soup), and satay skewers. Thai cuisine is all about balancing flavours, and Bangkok’s chefs, from humble food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants, have perfected the art of marrying spicy, sweet, sour, and salty.

7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: A Melting Pot of Asian Cuisines

Kuala Lumpur’s food scene is a testament to the city’s multicultural population, which includes Malays, Chinese, and Indians. The city is renowned for its hawker centers, where you can find a variety of dishes reflecting its ethnic diversity. The iconic nasi lemak, a fragrant rice dish cooked in coconut milk, and char kway teow, stir-fried flat noodles, are just some of the must-try local staples. Kuala Lumpur also boasts a thriving café culture and an ever-growing fine dining scene, blending traditional Malaysian dishes with global culinary trends.

8. Mumbai, India: A Spicy, Bold, and Unforgettable Experience

Mumbai, the heart of India’s vibrant food scene, is a sensory overload of spices, textures, and flavours. The city is known for its chaat (savory snacks) like bhel puri and pani puri, often sold by street vendors. Vada pav, Mumbai’s answer to the burger, is a beloved street food consisting of a spicy potato fritter in a bun. The city’s coastal location means fresh seafood plays a prominent role in its cuisine, with dishes like bombil fry (fried Bombay duck) and prawn curry. With a range of street foods, fine dining, and traditional Indian sweets like jalebi, Mumbai captures the essence of India’s culinary diversity.

9. Dubai, UAE: A Culinary Hub in the Middle East

Dubai has rapidly developed into a global food destination, offering a mix of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine and international fare. The city’s food scene is as diverse as its population, with influences from Arabic, Indian, and Persian cultures. Traditional dishes like shawarma, hummus, and manakish (a flatbread topped with cheese or za’atar) sit alongside high-end restaurants led by world-renowned chefs. Dubai’s lavish brunch culture, where extravagant buffets feature everything from sushi to Arabic mezze, is an experience in itself. The city’s fine dining establishments and opulent hotels make Dubai a culinary playground for those seeking variety and luxury.

10. Portland, USA: The Epicentre of Farm-to-Table Dining

Known for its vibrant food truck scene and commitment to farm-to-table dining, Portland has earned a reputation as a food lover’s haven in the Pacific Northwest. The city’s proximity to fertile farmlands and the Pacific coast means that chefs have access to some of the freshest ingredients available. Portland’s food trucks offer a diverse range of global cuisines, from Mexican tacos to Korean BBQ. The city’s emphasis on sustainability and artisanal food production is evident in its many farm-to-table restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops. Portland is also a craft beer hub, with its many breweries offering perfect pairings for the city’s diverse food offerings.