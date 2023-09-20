Jobberman’s career fair aims to reduce unemployment among Nigerian youths

Determined to reduce the high rate of unemployment and underemployment among Nigerian youths, Jobberman Nigeria, a job search platform, has organised the 2023 Creative Industry Career Fair.

The event aimed to create opportunities for attendees to learn, network, and secure job placements with organisations that participated in the fair. It also equipped young talents with essential skills in various creative fields.

“We tailored this event to be an all-encompassing approach to addressing the human capital development side of the creative sector,” Oreoluwa Boboye, CEO, Jobberman Nigeria, said in his opening address.

“Beyond that, we have also created it as a platform to foster deep and insightful conversations with industry leaders, this is evident in the careful selection of the panellists, niche workshops, and the calibre of speakers we have represented in each.”

Similarly, Sam Onyemelukwe, Global Business Development Director, Trace SA, encouraged attendees to stay abreast of new tools and technologies during his keynote address.

The Creative Industry Career Fair also featured a Fashion Education Summit, led by Sinmi Adesanya from the Council for International African Fashion Education (CIAFE).

Attendees also had access to various upskilling plenaries and workshops covering areas such as film, video, photography, fashion, public relations, communications, marketing, business management, and law.

Ayodeji Olaiya, one of the participants currently learning Data Analytics at Alx Africa, said: “I learned a lot at the Jobberman Creative Industry Career Fair and even won a video recording tool that will help me pitch my ideas and innovations. I now understand the importance of using a script for my content, documenting volunteer experiences, and branding my skills.”

During the business management and Law session, panelists delved into non-disclosure agreements and how creatives should actively safeguard their intellectual property. Grace Alabi, an Instagram and video marketing strategist, said, “Contracts must include an exit strategy and clause to protect yourself if terms turn unfavorable. Moreover, as creatives, we need to communicate the value we offer with numbers and data.”

Employers at the fair offered on-the-spot interviews and shared their ongoing projects with attendees through complimentary job booths. Notable organisations present included M.O.T Lifestyle (motthelabel), Scott’s Legal, Mak Africa, Spurt Africa, and AVATA Works Digital Agency, among others like FiberOne Broadband, MNIKS Purple Ventures Ltd, and Creative Arts Solution Foundation.

The Creative Industry Career Fair, organised by Jobberman Nigeria in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and Obsidian Advisory Africa, is part of a larger effort to harness the sector’s immense potential for unlocking Nigeria’s economic prospects and creating more employment opportunities for the country’s youth.