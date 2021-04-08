Jobberman to develop Nigeria’s e-commerce sector through behavioural profiling

Jobberman, the single largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa, on Wednesday announced its partnership with the USAID-funded Alliance for eTrade Development II (eTrade Alliance) to help drive the development of Nigeria’s thriving e-commerce industry. The #FindyourdigitalSuperpower campaign is set to conduct behavioural profiling on 25,000 young people aged 18-35 and 1,000 employees in the formal and informal e-commerce sector. The aim of the program is to determine how to maximise unique behavioural traits and skills required to boost the booming digital space.

Jobberman will pilot technology on its platform that is designed to profile four categories of individuals in the e-commerce sector, in order to help large structured organisations and informal businesses optimise their talent. The key indicators of these behavioural profiles will determine team developmental opportunities and gaps, understanding of team dynamics, adapted hiring processes for improved workplace productivity and discovering hidden talents within existing employees. The goal is to create an industry of streamlined successful roles that can be matched against the profiles established in the behavioural analysis.

E-commerce spending in Nigeria is set to reach US$6.1m by the end of 2021 and as more consumers navigate to online shopping due to the pandemic, spending is projected to hit US$9.5m in revenues by 2025. The fast growing youth population, which makes up half of the country’s total population, is expected to power the digital marketplace with close to two million joining the labour force per year. The Jobberman and eTrade Alliance partnership is geared to ready the labour market for such growth by identifying strengths and developmental opportunities within the sector, providing the benchmark and supporting resources to allow its potential to be realised.

Rolake Rosiji, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria, says, “We are excited to be collaborating with the eTrade Alliance on this timely campaign which is very much in line with our initiatives to advance the digital landscape of Nigeria. The emerging e-commerce industry sums up the entrepreneurial energy of Nigerians, which this campaign will build on; by using our innovative technology to transform businesses from a talent perspective. We are looking forward to seeing the results from the behavioural profiling exercise, which will help to enhance business transformation, especially for digital SMEs.”

eTrade Alliance Project Director Anne Szender echoed Ms. Rosiji’s sentiments stating, “the eTrade Alliance is excited by this opportunity to leverage the skills and expertise of our Alliance partner Jobberman to improve labor market matching in the fast growing digital commerce sector. Through this innovative pilot we will gain insight into the key traits and skills that are critical for workers in the digital commerce space; information which can inform the design of future workforce development and job matching programs, creating long-term economic impacts for job seekers, SMEs, and their communities.

“I am very excited for the launch of the ‘Find Your Digital Super Power’ project. This initiative will provide participants a competitive edge to attain their aspirations in this digital economy. Our aim at Roam Africa is to ‘connect Africans to opportunities’ and our partnership with eTrade Alliance for this campaign epitomizes our value of being an impact partner in the economic development of the markets we operate in,” said Reshma Bharmal Shariff, ROAM Africa’s Director of Partnerships, Impact Projects.

With over a decade in the recruitment business, Jobberman has used its platform to develop job seeker skill sets and identify gaps in the labour market. The partnership with the USAID eTrade Alliance reinforces Jobberman’s efforts to empower individuals across Nigeria with the training and skills they need to succeed.

Founded in 2009, Jobberman is an online platform that provides training and placement for jobseekers, as well as the best selection of candidates for companies hiring. It is the single largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa and has the vision to become the leading source of talent in every market it operates in by simplifying job searching and talent acquisition; matching the right set of skills with employers needs.

The eTrade Alliance is a USAID-funded Global Development Alliance between USAID and eleven leading private sector partners to support MSME cross-border ecommerce development. The eTrade Alliance aims to increase the number of developing country MSMEs engaged in international ecommerce, and the value and volume of developing country MSMEs’ digital trade. To achieve these goals, the Alliance will work in a number of countries globally, where partners’ corporate and USAID’s development priorities align. Activities will create proofs of concept, scale partners’ technologies, and drive new analytics to fuel ecommerce.