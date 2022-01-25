Jobberman places 130,000 Nigerians in paid employment in 2 years

In line with its commitment to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria, Jobberman has trained over 280,000 job seekers in soft skills across Nigeria and placed over 130,000 in dignified employment since July 2020 to date.

Founded in 2009, Jobberman is a Nigerian based job portal and career platform that lists candidate job applications for employers and helps connect people looking for jobs with companies hiring.

The company says it will be actively forging new partnerships with employers and agencies to jointly combat unemployment in 2022, as unemployment figures are forecasted to reach 32.5 percent.

With over 2.6 million job seekers on the platform and over 75,000 employers, Jobberman is able to identify the addressable issues to drastically improve the labour market. Its research in the creative, digital and agriculture sectors, which has been presented at roundtable discussions attended by companies, government officials and various agencies, provides insights of the current skills and demand gaps in the three industries.

“Reaching a milestone of 130,000 employed youth against the backdrop of a remarkably difficult period for many job seekers and employers speaks to the nature of our – jobseekers, employers and the Jobberman team’s commitment and resilience against the odds,” Hilda Kragha, Managing Director, ROAM Africa Jobs (Jobberman is a ROAM portfolio company) said.

In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, Jobberman has launched various initiatives targeted at both job seekers and employers as a two-way approach in its efforts against unemployment in Nigeria.

These initiatives include soft skills training, the alliance for better work campaign, United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Alliance for eTrade Development, and campaigns targeted at narrowing the gender unemployment gap.

“As we doubled down on online and offline training, we also sought more innovative ways to place them in employment after they completed the soft skills course. Our technology and expertise played a significant part in that achievement. The goal this year is to train and employ 400,000 youths and that will take greater collaborative efforts,” Kragha said.

From the partnership with Young Africa Works, the total number of people trained in digital, creative and soft skills across Nigeria in 2021 was over 219,000 showing a 352 percent increase in comparison to the number of people trained in 2020. This brings the total number of people trained since inception to 281,060.

Total number of unemployed people placed in dignified jobs as of 2021 amounted to over 46,000. Since inception, 130,264 jobseekers have been placed in dignified employment.

Data gathered shows 28,387 males and 17,749 females were placed in employment in 2021, a ratio of 1:59 which is approximately two males for every female employed, which greatly reduces gender unemployment in the placements.

The focus states were Lagos, Kaduna and Kano. Over 90 percent of candidates in Lagos and Kaduna preferred to have their training online as against Kano where over 70 percent of training was done at physical locations.