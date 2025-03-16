The Jigawa State government has partnered the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to provide Almajiri and out-of-school children in the state with necessary digital skills.

Abubakar Hamisu, the executive secretary of the Jigawa State Education Board, made this known during a meeting with Kashifu Inuwa, the NITDA’s director general held recently.

Hamisu explained that Jigawa State has concluded plans to establish three mega schools, that will be able to accommodate 4,000 students each; and that the schools are to integrate formal education with digital literacy to modernise the Almajiri education system and equip students with essential technological skills.

“The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide, empowering Almajiri children with knowledge that will enhance their future opportunities and improve their socioeconomic conditions,” he said.

Besides, Hamisu said that the initiative aligns with the Jigawa State government’s comprehensive goal of invigorating struggling schools through digital education.

On the other hand, NITDA reaffirms its commitment to expanding digital literacy and promoting inclusive access to technology-driven education.

To achieve this objective, Inuwa directed his team to develop a scalable model that can be implemented across schools in Nigeria.

“This initiative aims to ensure that more marginalised children benefit from digital knowledge and innovation,” Inuwa noted.

The Jigawa and NITDA partnership is aimed to begin a fundamental step in integrating digital skills into Nigeria’s education system.

The initiative aims to empower youngsters with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world through by acquiring digital skills.

Muhammadu Buhari, a former president of Nigeria in 2023 assented to a bill establishing the National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of-School Children, aimed at tackling deprivation, exploitation, and illiteracy among vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The bill was sponsored by Balarabe Kakale and 18 others, seeks to provide a multimodal system of education that combines literacy, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship programs to curb youth poverty and delinquency.

According to the bill’s sponsors, the newly established commission will oversee skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programs for children and teenagers, reduce poverty and improve access to education and address youth delinquency and destitution in Nigeria.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

