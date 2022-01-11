Jigawa APC in turmoil as group demands cancellation of congresses

The Jigawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently in turmoil over the alleged shenanigans that characterised the last year’s congresses of the party in the state.

This is because some members of the party under the aegis of APC Stakeholders Forum, Jigawa in separate petitions to the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) demanded the immediate cancellation of the State Congresses.

The Jigawa APC Stakeholders also lamented the high-handedness of Mohammed Abubakar-Badaru, alleging that he has been ‘terrorising them’.

The first petition addressed to the Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Buni, is dated 30th of October 2021 while the reminder is dated 23rd December, 2021 both of which were obtained by journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Leaders of the group including, Sani ITaura, Hafizu Abubakar, Bala Kazaure, Mutari Garki and Saifullahi Mudasshir who signed the petition accused Badaru of singlehandedly championing the congresses that produced Aminu Gumel as Jigawa State chairman of APC alongside the 35 other executive council members.

They said due process and provisions of the constitution of APC was strangled on 16th October, 2021 in the name of party state congress in the Jigawa State Chapter of the APC.

“We, the undersigned and card carrying members of APC, being critical stakeholders of the party in Jigawa state observed with concern how due process and provisions of the constitution of our great party was strangled on 16th October,2021 in the name of party state congress Jigawa state chapter.

“We are aggrieved with what was termed as state congress that produce Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Gumel as chairman alongside 35 other Executive Council (EXCO) members in the state on the following grounds:

“There was no genuine consensus that produced the current leadership of the state Executive council because not all stakeholders were carried along or contacted, no nomination forms were offered for sales to any member apart from those installed for consideration by Governor of the state Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

“There was no balanced consideration of interest groups that make up the party architecture in the state in sharing the leadership positions. In particular interest groups from defined ANPP, CPC, and AC were not considered, the Governor hand-picked the EXCO and handed over the party affairs in the state to a crop of people who are not known as grass root members.

“There was a deliberate denial of access to the venue of the congress, the petitioners and other members eligible to contest or attend the meeting were disallowed entrance to the venue by the order from the governor and was done deliberately in order to deny aggrieved members from expressing their positions in a voice vote during the Congress as provided by article 20 of the APC Constitution 2014,” the petitions read in parts.