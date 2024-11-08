Japanese firm donates educational materials to schools in Oyo

A Japan-based company, Kawasho Foods Trade Corporation and JFE Shoji Corporation on Wednesday donated educational materials to 10 public basic schools in Oyo State.

The materials, which included 11,000 exercise books, 360 desks, and benches, as well as 150 cartons of canned food products, were distributed among some selected primary schools across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

The selected schools include F.O.A. Primary School II, Ode-Aje, Ib. (Ibadan N/E Local Govt.); Salvation Army Primary Sch., Yemetu Barracks, Ib. (Ibadan North LG) Sacred Heart Primary Sch., Oke-Ayo, Odo-Ona, Ib. (Ibadan S/W Local Govt.); Baptist Primary School I, Sango, Eruwa (Ibarapa East Local Govt.)

Others include L. A. Primary School, Saabo, Oyo (Atiba Local Govt.); Community Primary School, Tose, Moniya Ib. (Akinyele Local Govt.) Christ Ang. Basic School II, Amuloko, Ib. (Ona-Ara Local Govt.); Nybrosis Basic School, Oke-Teje, Kishi (Irepo Local Govt.), Community Primary School, Surulere, Saki (Saki West Local Govt.) and Saja Basic Schoool II, Owode, Ogbomoso (Ogbomoso N. Local Govt.).

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), speaking at the official presentation of the educational materials in Ibadan, commended the company for its support towards the State Government’s efforts at providing qualitative education, starting at the basic education level.

Adeniran, who urged the donor to continue with their support, noted that “the furniture would improve the pupils’ sitting posture and convenience, while the exercise books would provide writing materials for the pupils, particularly the indigent ones, which would improve their academic performance”.

He said the donation to Basic Schools in the State was a good step in the right direction and it would serve as an encouragement to other multi-national companies operating in the country towards investing in the future of children.

