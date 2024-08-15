Japa: New Zealand targets more talents with new visa subcategory for seasonal work

The Government of New Zealand has announced a new subcategory under the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) to address the demand for workers during upcoming seasonal peak period, complementing the recent changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, who highlighted that several sectors requires a significant influx of workers for key seasonal roles.

Simultaneously, the Government of New Zealand increased the cap for the RSE scheme by 1,250 workers, bringing the total to 20,750 for the 2024-25 season. For employers, the SPWV offers a streamlined solution to hire international talent when no suitable domestic candidates are available, and ensures that critical seasonal or project-based roles are filled on time, helping businesses operate smoothly during periods of high demand.

Additionally, these changes lifts the pause on accommodation cost increases and makes the requirement to pay 10% above the minimum wage applicable only to experienced workers.

According to Stanford, the new SPWV subcategory will not cover traditional RSE roles such as those in horticulture, viticulture, and fishing. Instead, it will focus on roles directly related to seasonal activities, requiring applicants to have at least four months of relevant experience.

These roles must pay at least $29.66 per hour, involve a minimum of 30 hours per week, and last no longer than nine months. Employers must be accredited under the Accredited Employer Work Visa instructions.

Stanford stated, “This change is a step forward in creating a smarter immigration system that offers opportunities for people to come here while also protecting the rights of New Zealanders to work and thrive. It is an interim, time-limited, and streamlined pathway that better aligns with the duration of seasonal roles,” she added.

“Our government is committed to increasing the number of RSE workers over time in line with industry demand, while balancing the availability of New Zealanders and accommodation for workers.”

Read also: Germany grants 80,000 work visas in first half of 2024 in response to labour shortages

“We are making changes that can be delivered quickly, reduce costs and compliance for employers, and improve flexibility for RSE workers,” Stanford said.

The minister also indicated that she would consider a more permanent pathway for seasonal workers in the upcoming review of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme.

Key features of SPWV

The Specific Purpose Work Visa is designed for individuals coming to New Zealand to work on a specific project, assignment, or event for a fixed period, which the employee must complete. It is tied to a specific employer, and it is particularly tailored to skilled professionals or specialised workers who need to fulfil a temporary role that cannot be easily filled by New Zealand residents.

For instance, in 2022, 11,000 seasonal workers were employed at the peak of the apple and pear harvest in picking and packing roles which supported but also sustained more than 3,600 permanent employees within the industry.

The visa application cost starts from NZD $700, and it offers relatively fast processing times, with 80% of applications processed within three weeks. This speed ensures that businesses can quickly fill critical positions during peak seasons.

The length of stay on this visa depends on the specific purpose or event the applicant is coming to New Zealand to complete. However, it is important to note that the visa does not typically allow for renewal, meaning workers are expected to return home after completing their assignments.

Additionally, applicants cannot include their partner or dependent children in the visa application. Nevertheless, family members may apply for other visa categories based on their relationship to the primary visa holder.