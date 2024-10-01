Japa: Kumuyi urges Nigerians to stay, warns of harsh realities abroad

William Kumuyi, the founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has urged Nigerians to exercise caution when considering relocating abroad, warning that it may lead to regrets and unfulfilled expectations.

The preacher, who recently went public to debunk claims that he relocated abroad, advised his followers during a special service in Rivers State that the dream of greener pastures overseas often does not meet reality, recounting experiences of many Nigerians who, after migrating, soon sought to return home.

“Doctors go there, engineers go there, lawyers go there, professionals go there, thinking they are escaping bad things. They believe they are heading to lands of opportunities and prosperity. As they got there, they discovered that even to pay house rent and to feed themselves and to school their children and to have a buoyant economy for themselves is difficult; they say it was better for me when I was in my country, and they are looking for ways to come back,” Kumuyi said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has seen an unprecedented wave of migration in recent years, as many seek better job and educational opportunities abroad. This trend, known as japa, has resulted in the country losing some of its brightest minds and skilled professionals.

Kumuyi encouraged Nigerians to look inward and seize opportunities within the country, assuring them that success and prosperity are possible without leaving.

“Goodness will find you here. You don’t need to run away; your prosperity and progress will come right here in Nigeria. Wherever you are born, the goodness of the Lord will reach you,” he said.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.

