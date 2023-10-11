Japa: Applications for European asylum increase in first 3 quarters of 2023

Japa is a term used to describe the mass emigration of young Nigerians from the country in search of better opportunities abroad. The word “japa” is a Yoruba word that means “to run away” or “to escape.”

Several factors have contributed to the Japa wave, which includes economic hardship and a lack of opportunities, among other things.

The Japa wave is having several negative consequences for Nigeria. It is leading to a drain of talent and expertise from the country. It is also making it difficult for businesses to find qualified workers.

Additionally, the Japa wave is exacerbating the brain drain problem in Nigeria.

Despite the negative consequences, the Japa wave has some positive effects. It is leading to an increase in remittances from Nigerians living abroad. Remittances are a significant source of foreign exchange for Nigeria and help support the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the Japa wave exposes young Nigerians to new cultures and perspectives. This can help to promote development and innovation in Nigeria.

As of October, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland have received over 800,000 applications for asylum.

This is the most significant number since 2016 compared to the same period in prior years, according to data from the EU Asylum Agency EUAA, reported by the German newspaper Welt in its Tuesday edition.

Precisely 801,459 refugee requests were submitted in the 29 states between the start of the year and October 3.

According to NAN, Latvia saw the most significant rise, going up 168%, while Estonia saw the most marked increase, up 119%.

The substantial rise in unauthorised immigration from Belarus explains this.

Germany climbed to the third position with 74% more applications than at the same time the previous year.

The countries with the most significant declines were reported to be Malta (down 54%), Cyprus (down 52%), Austria (down 41%), and Denmark (down 56%).

With just 26 applications, Hungary is the nation with the fewest asylum requests this year.