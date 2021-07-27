JAMB releases 14,620 results under investigation, withholds 93 others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cleared and released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of 14,620 candidates hitherto under investigation for exam malpractice, but withheld 93 results.

It would be recalled that the Board had stated that it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld.

The decision to release the result according to the board, followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the Board’ management at a management meeting held on Tuesday.

JAMB disclosed that out of the withheld results, thirteen were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to fourteen.

The board further informed that the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released.