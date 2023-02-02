JAMB gives use of email address condition for 2023 UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have instructed all candidates registering for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to ensure they have a functional email address.

Fabian Benjamin, head of public affairs and protocol at JAMB told BusinessDay on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in a chat that the requirement for email addresses is just one of the usual procedures in normal online registrations and nothing more.

“Usually if you are making registrations online, you would be required to provide your email address, that’s just it,” he said.

The use of email addresses for 2023 UTME registration is now compulsory beginning from Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

JAMB earlier on Monday, January 30, 2023, announced the latest development in a statement released by its head of public affairs and protocol, who explained why the board had to come up with the new requirement and the advantages that come with it.

According to Benjamin, in the statement, the use of email will ensure that the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates is more flexible and easy.

However, he cautioned that it would not retrieve lost email passwords or change email addresses for candidates once registered.

Besides, the board emphasised that the latest recommendation would facilitate the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and more efficiently.

“Furthermore, e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding with UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered,” the statement read.

Moreover, Benjamin said that no candidate will be registered henceforth, without an email address provided.

Meanwhile, JAMB has taken bold action against extortion with suspension of a digital financial service company e-Tranzact from being its payment vendor for the 2023 UTME e-pins.

The announcement was made by the examination board recently, when it stated that some of its agents have been extorting candidates registering for the 2023 UTME, especially e-Tranzact who has been a major partner with JAMB for years.