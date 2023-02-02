Sanwo-Olu inspects ongoing Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State has applauded Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and progress of the ongoing work being carried out on the Opebi-Mende-Ojota connection bridges and roads project.

The project was developed by the Lagos State Government to lessen the heavy inbound traffic from Ibadan into Lagos as well as to improve traffic flow on the crucial axis from Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu announced the commencement of the construction of the project on January 26, 2022, revealing that it was conceived over 20 years ago. He thus described the project as a legacy of his administration to ease the burden of commuters.

Recall, months into the project, Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructures, said that the 3.9-kilometre bridge would provide a direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road.

Adeoye said that the bridge would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and traffic on other roads around the environment,

“The project, designed in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, will not only provide an infrastructure solution but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public,” Adeyoye said.