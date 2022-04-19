J.Room Curated partners BrownEyedBoy to host Reggie Khumalo’s first exhibition

J.Room Curated, a curator of art and lifestyle, has partnered with BrownEyedBoy Art Pursuits to host the debut art exhibition of Reggie Khumalo, a South African fine artist in Lagos.

The week-long exhibition with the theme ‘Mental Revolution’ will run through to 20th of April, 2022 at HourGlass Gallery, Lagos, Nigeria.

Jimi Adesanya, founder of J.Room Curated, said it was a pleasure for J.Room, a platform that connects and celebrates African creatives in the Art and Lifestyle space, to host Khumalo in Lagos.

“I have been a keen follower of his journey and I am a proud collector of his pieces. His travel adventures and the pieces they inspire are truly remarkable,” Adesanya said.

Reggie Khumalo said his paintings provide a platform to share his journey with the world, and to express his passion for Africa.

On the title ‘Mental Revolution’, Khumalo said the theme calls on Africans to liberate themselves from their painful past and to usher in an Africa that knows its worth.

It was gathered that Khumalo travels and works across Africa to bring back Ubuntu and help disadvantaged kids get to school. Since becoming a full-time artist in 2017, Khumalo has had solo exhibitions in Paris, Berlin, Zanzibar, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Being a traveller at heart, Khumalo draws inspiration from his love for Africa; the kindness of strangers, the strength of women, the plight of children and most of all, the overwhelming presence of Ubuntu.

Tshepo Hlongwane, founder, BrownEyedBoy Art Pursuits, said the project is a true expression of radical Ubuntuism- a movement to unlock the best of Africa’s creative talent, noting that this marks a reinforcement of West Africa (Nigeria) and Southern Africa (South Africa) collaborations.

According to Hlongwane, BrownEyedBoy Art Pursuits is proud to be involved in the Pan African journey that Reggie embarked on.

On his part, Dozie Igweze, founder of HourGlass Gallery, who appreciated the true African in the work of art, said that Reggie Khumalo carries the imprint of the new Africa bold, creative, at home in Lagos, Johannesburg, Zanzibar.

“Thanks to his art, Khumalo has been able to raise funds to help African charities and institutions. As such, collecting his art is not only an investment but also a vehicle for social change,” Igweze said.

Igweze further said that some of the artists the Hourglass gallery has had the pleasure to work with are in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, adding that the gallery keeps looking forward to collaborating with artists who tell compelling stories about the times they live in.