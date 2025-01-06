Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland mourns Cash Madam

A prominent Muslim leader in Egbaland, Dr. Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, has expressed sadness over the death of Princess Khadijat Adebisi Edionsere, who was known as “Cash Madam.” Kolapo says this loss will be felt across Ogun State and Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Kolapo talked about Edionsere, who held important religious titles as the Iya Suna of both Egbaland and Ogun State. She praised how Edionsere lived her life and helped people from all backgrounds.

Kolapo, who is Chief Executive Officer of Right-Dev Limited and publishes The Point Newspapers, said: “Her grace, elegance and philanthropy stood out, nationwide, and anyone would be proud to have been directly or remotely connected to the late Amazon.”

Read Also: Ondo govt declares three-day mourning for late SSG Oluwatuyi

She added: “It is a pity that we lost our dear Mama at a time [when] we desperately need her guidance on many religious and general concerns. But we take solace in the fact that her teachings and outstanding contributions to the development of her immediate communities, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, will forever be reference points, especially for women in Ogun State.”

As the Iyalode of Egba Muslims, Kolapo prayed for Edionsere’s peaceful rest and shared her sympathies with Muslim communities across Ogun State. She concluded by saying: “I wish our mother’s immediate family and all those who have been impacted by her the strength to bear this deep pain of separation.”

Share