IXPN moves to improve quality of internet in Kano

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has engaged stakeholders from various sectors in Kano on the benefits and impact of connecting to the exchange point.

IXPN is a non-profit and membership based organisation which provides a platform where networks interconnect directly within Nigeria, to ensure that local internet traffic remains local, rather than having to transcend boundaries of different countries before reaching recipients within the same area.

The two-day workshop hosted was attended by various internet service providers in Kano state, representatives from the Nigerian Communications Commission, Vice-Chancellors, Provosts,, Permanent Secretary of the Kano state ministry of science and technology, Rudman Mohammed, Chief Executive officer of IXPN.

Rudman said connecting to the exchange point has a huge rule to play in the country’s ICT ecosystem and ultimately, the digital economy agenda

“The idea of today’s training is to empower members of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) with the rudiments and workings of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), which is important to us as a one-stop peering point for service and content providers,” he said.

According to the CEO, the role of the internet and easy access to information by students in today’s world cannot be overstated, emphasizing that the IXPN is at the forefront of advocating for the localization of educational research contents in country, with such content easily assessable through the increasingly robust IXPN infrastructure across Nigeria.

“We believe that the fast-depleting IPV4 resources at AfriNIC underline the need for Higher Educational Institutions to acquire their IP resources and peer with the exchange point, thereby providing access to their students to contents currently available through the IXPN.”Rudman Added.

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) is currently the Regional Internet Exchange Point (RIXP) for West Africa, with over eighty (85) active networks interconnected, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and all Nigerian Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).