Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals set to reduce medical tourism with high-tech facility

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, one of the largest private tertiary healthcare organizations in West Africa has veered into a rising supply of wellness services as it unveils a high-tech medical facility in Victoria Island Lagos.

The multi-specialty hospital is manned by a team of international healthcare experts, and advanced medical equipment, including a catheterization laboratory (Cath Lab) and a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

The 27-bed facility offers a wide range of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services and is positioned to be the hotspot for advanced cardiology and cardiac surgeries.

The installation of the catheterization laboratory in the new facility makes Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals one of the few medical institutions in Nigeria that possess the medical infrastructure in Nigeria.

Abayomi Kuyoro, managing director of the new Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals the vision is to build a consistently patient-first, world-class, healthcare services provider network catering to the teeming needs of the populace.

“As a hospital that is known for advanced and innovative technology, the facility includes advanced diagnostic imaging services such as MRI, a digital X-ray which captures clearer and more accurate images, a catheterization laboratory, amongst others,” Kuyoro said.

“With these, we aim to reduce the wave of medical tourism and provide Nigerians with more accessible and quality healthcare services.”

Olurotimi Badero, a US-trained Interventional Cardio-Nephrologist who directs the cardiac catheterization lab at the new facility at the inauguration of the facility said with the team of healthcare specialists and functional equipment, the new hospital is well-equipped to improve treatment outcomes, especially in cardiac care in Nigeria.

“As a facility operating with international standards, we are confident in improving patient satisfaction and ensuring that all our clients can access the all-around treatment and recuperation,” he said.

In its efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery, facilities in the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals group became the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the Gold Seal of Approval of the Joint Commission International (JCI), a globally recognised accreditation which provides hospitals with the capacity to improve standards of care, staff education and development to core safety standards.

The Ikeja and Ikoyi facilities have consistently received the Gold Seal of Approval from the organisation for successive periods, signifying their continuous adherence to international best practices.

This achievement serves as a testament to their dedication to delivering safe and efficient patient care.