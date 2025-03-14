Iwosan Investments Limited said Thursday it had acquired Euracare Multi-specialist Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of a drive to expand its healthcare operation.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Iwosan’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to Nigerians and further solidifies its position as a dominant player in the country’s healthcare industry.

The acquisition will foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and best practices, benefiting patients and healthcare professionals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Euracare into the Iwosan Group,” Fola Laoye, co-founder and CEO of Iwosan Investments Limited, said in a statement.

“This acquisition is a testament to our uncommon commitment to delivering exceptional quality care through cutting-edge facilities and innovative practices,” Laoye said.

“By leveraging our strengths, Euracare can expand its service offerings, enhance patient care, and drive positive change in the healthcare landscape,” she added.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu hails Iwosan Investment as Lagoon Hospitals open in VI

According to her, each hospital under the Iwosan brand will maintain its unique identity and operations and benefit from the shared resources, expertise, and support.

CFAO Healthcare launched the medical clinic Euracare to provide high-quality and innovative healthcare services to Nigerian patients in 2016, the statement said.

“We are proud of Euracare’s launching and journey. Iwosan Group is the right long-term partner to accelerate the new steps of development for Euracare” said Jean-Marc LECCIA, CEO of CFAO Healthcare.

According to her, CFAO Healthcare continues to secure access to high-quality medicines for Nigerian patients with its Assene Laborex company based in Lagos.

Tosin Majekodunmi, medical director and Interim CEO of Euracare said the acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, noting that the healthcare provider has excelled in delivering world-class medical care.

He also added that the healthcare provider has pioneered cutting-edge procedures and established itself as a leader in healthcare quality and safety.

“The integration with the Iwosan Group empowers us to build on our legacy, expand our impact, and consistently prioritize our patients’ needs, solidifying our reputation as a center of medical excellence in Nigeria”.

Share