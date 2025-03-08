Esther Walson-Jack, the head of service of the federation (HoSF), has charged women in the federal Civil Service to strive towards excellence and beacons of inspiration.

The Head of Service stated this in her message to women, as they join the global community to celebrate the International Women’s Day, on Saturday

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” underscores the urgency of advancing progress in all spheres of life.

Read also: International Women’s Day: Celebrating women in Agribusiness

Esther Walson-Jack, while noting also that women in the Civil Service play a pivotal role in driving national development through their dedication, professionalism, and leadership, added that the International Women’s Day 2025, will be used to celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of women.

“I encourage each of you to continue striving for excellence, seizing leadership opportunities, and serving as beacons of inspiration to others.

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a future where talent and potential are nurtured, and every individual is empowered to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth” she said

Several well-meaning individuals and groups have joined in celebrating women in this occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Share