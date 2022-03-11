IWD: Flour Mills Nigeria Women’s Network empowers girls in Apapa

Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN) Women’s Network said it has visited Apapa Senior High School for an education outreach programme designed to empower and inspire girls in senior classes in line with the International Women’s Day celebration.

The education outreach programme was hinged on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) with the critical focus of empowering and inspiring young girls towards a more deliberate and impactful future.

Olasubomi Sofowora, chairperson of the FMN Women’s Network said that in keeping with tenets of this year’s theme, ‘Break the Bias – Stand Out,’ the outreach sought to provide a platform where girls could discover and develop their true potentials through listening to sessions on career mentorship as well as questions and answers sessions intended to inspire girls.

Sofowora said the outreach among other things seeks to highlight the benefits of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination against girls and women.

She noted that despite growing awareness about gender diversity and inclusion, women’s rights are still not respected or protected in many parts of the world.

According to her, women have continued to be disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, and exploitation, as well as other monumental barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

Generally, the outreach programme aimed to motivate and inspire girls to become better people for themselves and their communities and provide a safe space where young girls could discuss their ambitions openly and receive the necessary guidance and encouragement.

Over 100 students attended the programme, which was part of FMN Women’s Network’s strategy for creating a substantial impact in their community and nation. In addition to learning first-hand from professionals on building strategies to help them stand out from the crowd, the girls and their teachers also received gifts at the end of the session.