IWD 2022: Oyo SSG urges women to always stand by their rights

Olubamiwo Adeosun, the secretary to the Oyo State Government, has urged women to always stand by their rights, develop their competence and support each other, because the challenges women face in leadership positions are enormous.

She stated this during a symposium organised by the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day with the Theme “Challenges and opportunities facing women in Leadership in Nigeria- #Breaking the Bias” held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to her, In a world dominated by gender inequality, violence, oppression, repression, and abuse against women, women need to stand firm.

The SSG who also called on women across the globe to support each other, commended all champions of women rights movement across the continent for their determination and unrelenting campaign that led to what the country is celebrating annually.

Adeosun said International Women’s Day was set aside to commemorate Cultural, Political and Social-economic achievements for women across the globe.

The Secretary to the State Government who was also the chairman of the occasion then gave kudos to the present administration in the State led by Governor Seyi Makinde, for recognising the importance and benefit of having women in senior positions.

One of the panelists at the symposium, Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan. Olanike Adeyemo, a Professor, admonished women to be bold enough to change the gender gap and be the best they can be in society. Funsho Adegbola who was also a speaker at the event admonished parents to be a role model to their kids.

Other dignitaries at the event were the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Faosat Sanni who represented the wife of the State Governor, ETamunominini Makinde, Commissioner for Health, Olabode Ladipo, Special Adviser to the Governor on intervention, Aderonke Adedayo, Director General Bureau of Public Procurement, Omotara Adefope, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services, Governor’s Office, Olubunmi Oni, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Christiana Abioye and Adekemi Otolorin.