As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD), a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babatunde Agunbiade has called for legislation that would advance gender equity, invest in women-led businesses, and create an atmosphere where women are not only included but also appreciated and encouraged.

Agunbiade, who is the founder, COBA Talk Initiative, said there was need to initiate legislations that would remove all barriers to the progress of women in the country.

While calling for a robust mechanism for the provision of financial education for women as part of measures to empower them stated that there should also be increased women representation in the National Assembly and all governance processes in line with international best practices.

With the theme ‘Accelerate Action,’ the women are pushing for rapid advancements in gender equality.

According to Agunbiade, though significant barriers to gender equality remain, with the right action and support, positive progress can be made for women everywhere.

He said: “I have seen firsthand the obstacles that women encounter, from limited access to healthcare and education to social and economic constraints that impede their advancement. These problems are systemic problems that impact everyone, not just women. Communities prosper, economies expand, and future generations are motivated to overcome constraints when women are empowered.

“As a philanthropist, advocate for women’s empowerment, we honour the outstanding accomplishments of women worldwide on this International Women’s Day. However, this day also acts as a potent reminder of the work still to be done in our shared efforts to promote social justice, gender equality, and empowerment.

” I therefore, call on all to create a world in which every woman and girl has an equal chance to reach her full potential. This should be more than just representation; it’s about making sure that women from all backgrounds, skill levels, and socio-economic statuses have access to the resources, platforms, and tools they needed to thrive.

“The function of NGOs and philanthropy groups are essential in establishing connections, offering chances, and elevating voices that are frequently ignored. We work to break down the obstacles that prevent advancement through programs in healthcare, education, skills training, mentoring, and domestic abuse against women.

“I implore governments, corporations, and people to make a commitment to meaningful, practical change on this International Women’s Day. Let’s keep fighting for a future where women are free to dream, lead, and prosper. Let’s support women’s rights every day in addition to celebrating them today. We can work together to ensure that no woman is left behind in the future.”

