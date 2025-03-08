The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has unveiled the Odatiwa Women Initiative’s Grant, a financial empowerment scheme designed to support 1,000 low-income women across the state.

He flagged off the distribution of the grant during the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration, held on Saturday at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome) in Akure.

The event, themed “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Employment,” highlighted the importance of gender equality, inclusiveness, and women’s empowerment in society.

During the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare and development of women, particularly the less privileged.

He emphasized that economic empowerment is a key strategy for ensuring that women can thrive in business, leadership, and other areas of life.

The governor said, “The economic empowerment of women is a top priority for this administration. We believe that when women are supported, families flourish, communities grow, and society progresses. That is why we are rolling out initiatives like this grant to provide women with the financial backing needed to expand their businesses and improve their economic status.

“Let me reiterate that our administration shall prioritise the welfare and development of women in the Sunshine State. We shall focus on all-around development of women, particularly the less privileged, to give them the needed support to thrive in their various endeavours.

“As we move forward, we will ensure that women are actively involved in decision-making at all levels. The empowerment of women is not just a goal; it is a necessity for a thriving society”, the Governor said.

Seun Osamaye, the convener of the event, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, described the governor’s initiatives as a major step towards closing the gender gap in Ondo State.

Osamaye highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts in providing women with the necessary tools to succeed, particularly in entrepreneurship and leadership.

“This initiative is timely and impactful, as it reflects the commitment of the Aiyedatiwa administration to ensuring that no woman is left behind. By empowering women, we are not just supporting individuals, but also strengthening families, communities, and the entire state’s economy”, she said.

