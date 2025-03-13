The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for a more intentional approach in supporting women in politics and leadership, emphasizing the need for a level playing field. In an exclusive interview, she expressed concern over the dwindling number of women in elected positions and highlighted economic, cultural, and security challenges that hinder their participation.

Dabiri-Erewa lamented the drastic reduction in the number of women in Nigeria’s National Assembly, noting that while there were 27 female lawmakers during her time in parliament, the number has now dropped to just nine in the House of Representatives and four in the Senate.

“It’s a shame that our numbers have fallen so drastically. Political parties must be intentional about supporting qualified women,” she stated, stressing that there are many capable women who can contest and win elections if given the necessary backing.

She pointed out that electioneering in Nigeria has become increasingly expensive and dangerous, making it difficult for women to compete. “Money is a major problem, and the process is becoming more violent. If political parties commit to reserving certain seats for qualified women, we will see positive change,” she added.

Read also: Lawmakers applaud NiDCOM for $90bn in diaspora remittances

Beyond financial constraints and security concerns, cultural biases remain a significant obstacle. Dabiri-Erewa recounted instances where women were discouraged from seeking leadership roles due to societal norms.

“Someone once said a woman can’t be a governor because she can’t break kola nut—but that’s not an issue. These outdated beliefs must change,” she said.

She urged women to be proactive, confident, and willing to step out of their comfort zones. “We need to show competence and prove that having women in leadership improves governance, not the other way around,” she added.

However, she emphasized that career aspirations should not come at the expense of family responsibilities. “No matter what, we are still mothers. We must raise our children while pursuing our careers.”

Speaking on the impact of the Diaspora Commission, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted its achievements over the past five years, particularly in fostering engagement between Nigerians abroad and their home country.

“We have put diaspora issues on the front burner. Today, everyone is talking about the diaspora and its importance to national development,” she said.

She cited initiatives such as Diaspora Day (held every July 25), the Diaspora Investment Summit, and increased involvement in key sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Remittances from Nigerians abroad remain a major economic factor, exceeding $90 billion. “Beyond sending money home, we want the diaspora to become a critical investment force,” she explained, revealing plans to develop a comprehensive data portal to better track and engage Nigerians living abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa raised alarm over the increasing number of Nigerians, particularly women, being trafficked to countries like Iraq and Libya under false pretenses.

“Over 5,000 Nigerian women are stranded in Iraq, many of them facing inhumane conditions. We receive distress calls daily,” she revealed.

She urged stricter action against traffickers, calling for their arrest and prosecution. “These agents need to be named, shamed, and jailed. We must do more to protect our citizens from these dangers,” she asserted.

NiDCOM is working with multiple agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NAPTIP, and the Refugee Commission, to address the crisis. However, she emphasized the need for greater public awareness to prevent further exploitation.

Read also: NiDCOM to create diaspora plaza for Nigerians abroad

Addressing the issue of Nigerians facing deportation from various countries, Dabiri-Erewa stressed that migrants should not be treated as criminals.

“Migration is not a crime. Many Nigerians travel in search of a better life, and even if they are deported, they should be treated with dignity and respect,” she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa remains optimistic about the future of Nigerian women in leadership and the role of the diaspora in national development. However, she insists that deliberate efforts must be made to remove systemic barriers.

Read also: FG prepared to receive deported Nigerians from US — NiDCOM

“Women need to be supported in politics. The diaspora must be fully engaged for national growth. And as a country, we must protect our people from exploitation and trafficking,” she concluded.

Share