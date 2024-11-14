Lawmakers applaud NiDCOM for $90bn in diaspora remittances

The House Committee on Diaspora Affairs has commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for its impressive achievements, especially the significant $90 billion in remittances contributed by Nigerians abroad over the past five years.

During an oversight visit to NiDCOM’s office in Abuja, Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, Chairman, praised the Commission’s efforts under the leadership of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, recognizing the impact of these remittances on the nation’s development.

Lawmakers expressed their commitment to supporting NiDCOM’s initiatives and helping it expand its engagement with Nigeria’s global Diaspora community.

In a statement signed by Gabriel Odu, NiDCOM’s Media and Public Relations, lauded her efforts, emphasizing her pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s connection with its Diaspora communities.

Okere stated that the Commission has made impressive strides, adding that the House Committee stands ready to support NiDCOM’s future initiatives.

He highlighted the Committee’s goal to work closely with NiDCOM in its Diaspora engagement efforts, noting plans to secure a permanent office for the Commission to enhance its capacity.

Okere also urged NiDCOM to continue showcasing “good Nigerians doing exceptional work globally,” underlining the need to celebrate and support their achievements.

According to him, this sentiment reflects the Commission’s commitment to uplifting Nigeria’s international profile by building strong partnerships with Nigerians abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa shared also key initiatives NiDCOM has implemented, including the National Diaspora Policy, a guiding framework for its engagement with Nigerians worldwide.

She also highlighted the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), an annual platform fostering investments from the Nigerian Diaspora, and the innovative Diaspora Data Mapping Portal, designed to track and support the estimated 20 million Nigerians living abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa further stressed the impact of remittances from the Diaspora, which has amounted to $90 billion over five years, demonstrating the significance of overseas Nigerians as partners in the country’s development.

She reiterated NiDCOM’s dedication to turning “brain drain” into “brain gain” and “brain circulation,” encouraging skilled Nigerians abroad to invest in critical sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and technology.

The House Committee members while affirming their commitment to NiDCOM’s success, promised to introduce supportive bills and policies to elevate NiDCOM’s status as a key agency and enhance its funding capabilities.

