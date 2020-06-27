I’ve right to administer oath of office on public officers- AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that there was no legal impediment on him in relation to administration of oath being a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, notary public and a legal practitioner.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister.

Malami said working towards entrenchment of democracy and democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility, but a constitutional one regard being had to the constitutional provisions and the demand for sustenance of democracy in the country.

This is against the backlash that greeted his administration of oath on members of interim committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after president Muhammadu Buhar dissolved the Adams Oshiomhole led national working committee of the party on Thursday.

He explained that the office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function, and administration of justice is one of such functions.

A federation is an embodiment of the governance inclusive of the executive, legislature and judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities. Within that context, it will not be out of place for an Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on any one inclusive of leadership of any political party whether he belongs to it or not, he noted.

“Within the context of the other consideration, a lawyer, a judge and indeed a private legal practitioner and a commissioner for oath are recognized statutorily as people vested with the power to administer an oath. Attorney General of the federation that has fallen within that circle is never be an exception.

“The fundamental question that begs for an answer remains whether there exist any legal impediment on Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in relation to administration of oath being a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a legal practitioner,” he said.

Malami, therefore, renewed commitment in discharging constitutional responsibilities of upholding the democratic culture and compliance to the rule of law.