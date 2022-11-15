I’ve paid 100% for Rivers University campuses’ staff quarters, says Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says he has paid every dime required for the building of staff quarters of the external campuses of the Rivers State University.

The campuses are located at Emohua, Ahoada and Etche Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Wike was speaking at the commissioning of the Basic Clinical Science Building of the College of Medicine, Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“As I speak with you, all those campuses, we have finished building them, they have been commissioned. And again they (Rivers State University authorities) came back for the quarters of the lecturers.

“As I speak to you, the Ahoada main campus, the Emohua main campus, the Etche main campus, I have paid 100%,” the governor said.

He enjoined the university authorities to make good use of the Basic Clinical Science Building.

Earlier, Pro-chancelor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (Rtd), commended Governor Nyesom Wike for building the structure.

The former chief judge of Rivers State described Wike as a hard working leader who has executed a lot of developmental projects in the state since coming into power.

He said the governor’s activism and hard work had made him a reference point for good governance in the state and entire nation.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Rivers State University have assured Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers people that the facilities would spur them to keep promoting academic excellence in the institution.