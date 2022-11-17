It is time to mount advocacy to sanitise society – Group

A group of focus-driven young men with a determination to impact lives under the aegis of HE Conference, has said that it was time to mount advocacy to sanitise the society, celebrate the menfolk, owing to their sterling role in contributing and shaping the family unit and society at large.

Announcing a special event for men, with the theme, ‘Men Leading By Example, Man UP’ HE Conference in a statement signed by Ayorinde Ade Bello, one of the facilitators, said it was expected to bring together over 1,000 people where issues relating to the day to day life of men will dominate the engagement with a view to empowering them.

The organisers said the event was planned to coincide with International Men’s Day, attributing most of the crimes committed by men to their upbringing.

Bello stated that the event was slated for Saturday, November19, 2022 in Lagos. He also appealed to stakeholders for support to ensure a successful hosting.

“It is International men’s day, we are bringing speakers and we have to honour them. Also, I am looking at feeding five thousand young men. I want every man that comes to see themselves well-appreciated. The budget is huge but I believe there is nothing too huge for future development.

“So, we are still looking for people who will join us in this assignment or partner with us on this event and even on the long journey of building men and empowering men not just only in Nigeria but all over the world. Those who think they like this idea and see how we are supporting men, we are welcoming them onboard,” he said.