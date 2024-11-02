It is time to get down to business in UK, says Nigeria-born new Conservative leader, Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade.

Nigeria-born new conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, says it is time to get down to business in the United Lingdom. The North West Essex MP received 53,806 votes on Saturday to beat Robert Jenrick who got 41,388 votes.

She will be at the helm as the party looks to recover from the July election result which saw it return just 121 MPs. After the close of polls on Thursday, Badenock and her rival, Robert Jenrick, thanked their backers for their support throughout the contest.

Badenoch was 16 years old when she arrived in London from Nigeria. She had only had £100 (ca. €120/$130) in her pocket. “We have to be honest – honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip. The time has come to tell the truth,” she said.

‘The task that stands before us is tough but simple. Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal opposition is to hold this Labour government to account,” she said.

Share