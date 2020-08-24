‘It is crucial for the government and private sector to promote great investments such as the Lagos Free Zone’. – Professor Adesoji Adesugba

On August 17, 2020, Lagos Free Zone owned by Tolaram group, welcomed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Professor Adesoji Adesugba and his team including the GM Private Zones, Mr. Mu’azu Ruma.

Lagos Free Zone is the first privately owned special economic zone in Nigeria with an integrated deep

sea port and is home to several reputable brands such as Kellogg’s, Dano Milk, Power Oil, Colgate,

BASF, and many more. With world-class infrastructure and a host of operational advantages, Lagos

Free Zone intends to be the preferred industrial hub in Nigeria to cater to the growing needs of

consumers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The visit by NEPZA MD started with a well-detailed presentation by the Lagos Free Zone business

development and marketing manager, Chinju Udora, before progressing to site visits of the Lekki Deep

Sea Port and the Power Oil manufacturing plant. Lekki Port, which is set to be fully operational by the

fourth quarter of 2022, is seamlessly integrated within Lagos Free Zone to connect it to regional and

international routes.

Lagos Free Zone remains committed to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria. The central

processing center that currently hosts agencies including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and

the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) facilitates a single window system to meet all

registration and day-to-day operational needs of businesses. Furthermore, critical ancillary facilities

such as ready-built standard industrial facilities, warehouses, emergency response medical facility,

dedicated truck pack and logistics support enable a cost-effective and hassle-free operational

environment for businesses.

During his closing remarks, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba said “As a

developing country, we need to focus on key aspects that can lead to accelerated economic

development. NEPZA is an agency of government that is geared towards ensuring there is

industrialization using the template of the free zones and this is exactly what we are working towards.

It is also important to stress that irrespective of legislation, the purpose and the mandate given to the

free zone is that it must be a tax free zone. Therefore, no matter the complications, we have to make

sure that ours is not different from others.

We will also be upgrading the investment promotion unit of NEPZA to a full-fledged department, as it

is crucial for the government and private sector to promote great investments such as the Lagos Free

Zone.

I would like to thank, CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, and his team for a great tour of the

the site and the wonderful work being done here.”

The visit was organized by the Lagos Free Zone in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Processing

Zones Authority (NEPZA).

For more details about Lagos Free Zone visit www.lagosfreezone.com