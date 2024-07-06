It feels good to win, Change begins now- Starmer’s Victory speech

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader after the party emerged victorious in the just concluded election, told UK citizens in his victory speech that change is about to begin.

Starmer, 61, before the cheering crowd in central London on Friday in an excited tone couldn’t help but smile as he delivered a long awaited victory speech.

“We did it, you campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it and now it has arrived, change begins now,” he said.

Starmer told the people he feels good about the win after having to work four and the half years to change Labour party and centering its manifesto on restoring Britain to the service of working people

“And it feels good, I have to be honest, four and a half years of work changing the party this is what it is for a changed Labour party ready to serve our country ready to restore Britain to the service of working people,” Starmer told supporters

He also took hits at the Conservatives describing them as a weight and a burden that has been lifted from the country after its 14 years rule.

“Across our country people will be waking up to the news, relieved that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.”

“And now we could look forward to walking into the morning , the sunlight of hope shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back,” he said.

Starmer, a former public prosecutor and human rights lawyer is the first leader from the center-left party to win a U.K. national election since Tony Blair.

Labour in a landslide victory gained 412 seats, giving it a majority in the House of Commons.

The Labour party in its plan which focused on wealth creation, had said it would be “pro-business and pro-worker” which included introducing a new industrial strategy, which will end short-term economic policy.

The party also pledged not to raise taxes “for working people”, with no increase in the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax, National Insurance, or VAT.