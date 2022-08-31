ISWAP commander buried, replacement installed

Abubakar Mohammed, a commander of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) who was killed by the Joint task force operation in Chad has been buried, Eons intelligence has reported.

The burial was attended by other commanders in ISWAP including Amirul Jaesh, Amirul Fiya, Rija Amn and Hisba among others. The deceased commander who was in charge of the waterways around the Lake Chad basin which covers towns such as Marte, Kukawa and including towns bordering Cameroon such as Ngala and Monguno.

Eons intelligence reported that the senior commanders who attended the burial also used the moment to select the new person who will take over the position left vacant by the demise of Mohammed.

With the appointment of a new commander there’s possibility of increased attack and activities of ISWAP in the area as the new commander will want to justify his appointment the Eons intelligence reported.