ISN showcases vision for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem

L-R: Kehinde Sogunle, founder, Lead Resources; Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke, Special Assistant to Abia state Governor on Digital Economy; Charles Emembolu, chairman, ISN Hubs; Thuweba Diwani, head of project, GIZ/DTC Nigeria; Edward Esene, marketing director, ISN; Itoro Emembolu, director, TechQuest; Umar Mustapha, founder/CEO, Lumilab Hub, and Fayo Williams, founder, Exponential Hub, at the ISN 5th annual gathering held recently in Akwa Ibom

…marks 5 years of growth

The Innovation Support Network Hubs (ISN) recently showcased growth trajectory and set ambitious new targets for Nigeria’s tech innovation ecosystem.

This was made known during the 5th annual gathering in Akwa Ibom State, as the hub urges stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s tech ecosystem by increasing funding, supporting hubs and startups, and creating jobs.

Established in 2019 with just 75 hubs, ISN has grown into a network of 207 hubs across 30 states, supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs and young innovators.

Charles Emembolu, chairman, ISN, stated that ISN started with a vision to unite Nigeria’s innovation hubs, strengthen their impact, and create a nationwide network that fosters economic growth, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

He attributed the rapid growth and achievements to firm partnerships with government agencies like the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria, co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

Thuweba Diwani, head of project, GIZ/DTC Nigeria, in her keynote address highlighted ISN’s pivotal role in fostering capacity-building and strengthening Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

She applauded the organization’s efforts in amplifying digital opportunities and creating a unified force for ecosystem development.

Obi Asika, DG, National Council of Arts and Culture, emphasised the need for skill-building and accessible work environments to harness the nation’s vast talent pool.

Asika called on ISN to maintain its proactive role in empowering communities and advancing innovation.

The gathering featured a Deal Room, where selected startups were matched with investors, as well as the Nigerian Startup Act Town Hall hosted by NITDA, highlighting policy impacts on digital innovation.

A standout highlight at the gathering was the launch of the private sector-led Nigeria Innovation Fund.

Set to raise $100 million, this fund aims to expand ISN’s capacity to support startups and strengthen tech hubs nationwide.

In addition, ISN will co-host the Omniverse Africa Summit in early 2025, expected to attract over 20,000 participants from 15 countries.

The event hopes to bring investors directly to Nigerian innovators, solidifying Nigeria’s role as a major player in African tech ecosystem.

